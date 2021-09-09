Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,483,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,383 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 87,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.