Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

