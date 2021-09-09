Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Bunge worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

