C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

