CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.88.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.44. The company had a trading volume of 142,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.85. CACI International has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,022. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

