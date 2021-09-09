Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys A$18,825.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,825.00 ($13,446.43).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,242 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,502.82 ($1,073.44).

On Monday, August 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,935.00 ($7,810.71).

On Monday, August 16th, Karl Siegling acquired 65,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,895.00 ($54,925.00).

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Siegling purchased 67,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,179.00 ($54,413.57).

On Monday, August 9th, Karl Siegling purchased 52,219 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

On Thursday, August 5th, Karl Siegling purchased 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling purchased 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling acquired 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

