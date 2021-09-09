Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 3.3%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $36.39. Approximately 4,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 320,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 941.49 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.