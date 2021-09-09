Caleres (NYSE:CAL) PT Raised to $35.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $14,522,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,527,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Caleres by 1,662.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 528,604 shares during the period. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $7,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

