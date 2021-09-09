California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 64,450 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,336. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $8,922,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $1,268,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

