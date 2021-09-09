Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$29.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.86.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$29.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.42.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

