Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.64

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.
A number of research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
