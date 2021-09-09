Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.64

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

