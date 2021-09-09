Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$158.00 to C$170.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as high as C$161.15 and last traded at C$159.56, with a volume of 273489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$159.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.20.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$136.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

