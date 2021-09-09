Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$141.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$141.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08.

TSE CNR opened at C$152.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

