Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Trading Up 0.6%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The stock has a market cap of $76.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 8.50% of Canterbury Park worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Holding Corp. engages in hosting and managing pari mutuel wagering activities. It operates through the following business segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food & Beverage and Development. The Horse Racing segment includes simulcast and live horse racing operations. The Card Casino segment holds unbanked card games, poker and table games.

