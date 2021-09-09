Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

