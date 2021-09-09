Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

