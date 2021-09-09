Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the quarter. Catalent comprises about 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $195,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 13.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 688.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 107,743 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.74. 5,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $142.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

