Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $142.35 on Thursday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

