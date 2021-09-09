CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Position Raised by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 120,344.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.