Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,365 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.58. 2,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

