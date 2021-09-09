Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,069,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.12. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,695. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

