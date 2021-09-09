Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.77.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $662.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $628.95 and a 200 day moving average of $542.81. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

