Cedar Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JIG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,352.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

NYSEARCA JIG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $83.24.

