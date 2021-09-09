Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.97.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

