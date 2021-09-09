Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 8,077,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,242. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.