Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

CDEV stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 8,077,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,242. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

