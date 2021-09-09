Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Shares of CPF opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $672.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

