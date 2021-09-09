Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.45

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.45 and last traded at $115.20, with a volume of 4740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.96.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

