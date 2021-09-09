Chad M. Cohen Sells 9,375 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chad M. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 443,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,205. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 429,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 187,956 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

