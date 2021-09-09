ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 2.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

