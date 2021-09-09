Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $391.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.13.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.00. 3,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.