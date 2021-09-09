Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $391.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.00. 3,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

