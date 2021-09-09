Check Capital Management Inc. CA Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 167,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $226.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

