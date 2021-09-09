Check Capital Management Inc. CA Increases Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems makes up 1.5% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.64% of Alliance Data Systems worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.58. 2,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.