Check Capital Management Inc. CA Invests $232,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.31. 27,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

