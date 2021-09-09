Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CMCM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 164,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
