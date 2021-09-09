Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CMCM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 164,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.