Cheng Lu Sells 44,375 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,864,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,437,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSP shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

