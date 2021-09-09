China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Shares Up 730%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG)’s stock price traded up 730% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 14,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

