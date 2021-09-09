Christopher B. Paisley Sells 736 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

