CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIXX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $20,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.