Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.74.

CI traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

