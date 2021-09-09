Civitas Tops 1-Day Volume of $248.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Civitas has a total market cap of $99,960.17 and $248.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017703 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000878 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001217 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000123 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 188.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,242,767 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.