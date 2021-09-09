CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $223,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 201,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

