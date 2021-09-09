CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $191.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

