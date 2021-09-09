CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,327 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

SU stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

