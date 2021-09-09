ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.56 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average is $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

