ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $792,000 in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPB opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

