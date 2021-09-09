ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 524,557 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,557 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kadmon worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kadmon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.