Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $39,000 in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 67.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 34.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 208,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 448.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva SA has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

