Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $5.90 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36.

