Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Takes $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.63. 35,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,896. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.