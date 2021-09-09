Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Takes $525,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $496.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,450. The stock has a market cap of $203.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

